New Delhi: Taking a cue from Germany, the Centre on Saturday said it plans to install many solar agri-photovoltaic units across the country as the concept addresses India’s food and energy security, according to an official release.

“The concept promotes dual use of land for agriculture as well for solar power generation. India shall have many such solar agri-PV units to boost food and energy security,” Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwant Khuba said in a statement after he visited multiple solar PV sites in Munich, Germany.

The minister is attending the Intersolar Europe 2022 conclave in Munich to explain the huge potential that India offers for the global renewable energy sector to invest in the country. At present, the country has projects worth $196 billion going on, and has a lucrative market for many more such foreign investors, said officials.

According to the statement, Khuba visited the interspace farming Agri-PV site in Althegenber near Munich to see the unit operate first-hand. “Elevated solar panel structures provide shade to crops in hot tropical Indian climate. Further, bifacial vertical panels can also be used in agro PV,” Secretary, MNRE Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, who is accompanying the minister, said.

Khuba also visited different Solar PV sites with innovative technologies. According to an official, one of the sites is using a soil screw method where no cement is used for mounting the PV structure, instead, a large screw is drilled into the ground to provide a strong base for the PV.

“This method reduces the usage of cement and avoids any type of soil degradation,” the official said, adding that the minister desired that the Indian renewable energy sector should look forward to such innovative methods. During his visit, Khuba was welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Munich, where he interacted with the NRIs and urged them to contribute to the development of the country.

Also read: India cites $196 billion worth projects, seeks global investments in renewable energy sector