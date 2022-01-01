New Delhi: India supplied humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of the Covid vaccine to Afghanistan. It was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul while another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses would be supplied in a few weeks.

The Government of India has committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of Covid vaccine and essential life-saving drugs.

In December, India delivered 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organisation (WHO). "In the next few weeks, we would supply wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalising the modalities for transportation," said the government sources.