New Delhi: India successfully test-fired the extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Defence, the launch from the aircraft was as planned and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region. It was the first launch of the extended range version of BrahMos missile from Su-30MKI aircraft. With this, the IAF has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/sea target over very long ranges.

The Ministry said the dedicated and synergetic efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bengal Aerotropolis Projects (BAPL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have proven the capability of the nation to achieve this feat. The Ministry said extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields.

