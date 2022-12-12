Bikaner (Rajasthan): A year-old Noida-based start-up, Idea Research and Development, has come up with a Nano drone named 'Dut Mark-1' with exceptional capabilities, which provides a fly time of 30 minutes despite its tiny size. Dut Mark-1 also displayed the joint military exercise-- ‘Austra Hind 22’-- carried out by India and Australia in Rajasthan’s Mahajan field firing ranges that concluded on December 11.

India start-up comes up with 'Nano Drones', displays at military exercise ‘Austra Hind 22’

Three friends Mayank Pratap Singh, Ankur Yadav and Vyom Rajan Singh, all of them who hold a degree in Mechnical Engineering and have an inclination towards the armed forces are the minds behind the start-up under which 'Dut' is developed. Listing down the capabilities Ankur Yadav told that 'Dut Mark-1' is one of its kind, which offers a fly time of 30 minutes and has a range of 2 km with such a small size, it can capture exceptionally well video in pitch-dark conditions. We are the only company in the country, that is manufacturing such drones," claimed the young entrepreneur.

Displaying their other Nano drones named 'Parus', Ankur told that 'Parus' is a drone designed for dropping 'payloads', it offers a fly time of 20 minutes with a range of 5 km. Anything like medicine or grenades can be dropped in the war zone during emergency situations. During the display, Indian and Australians were also seen testing these flying machines.