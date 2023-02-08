New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar iterated India's policy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' while speaking about India sending relief to Turkey though ties between both the countries have not always been smooth. "Every day we see ups and downs in geopolitical situations but India has stable relations with countries," Jaishankar said while speaking to ANI. "As per our policy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' India stands forever for humanity," he added.

Turkey President Erdoğan has often taken a stand against New Delhi. The middle eastern Muslim majority nation has in the past joined Islamabad to slam India on many occasions in the recent past, especially the security situtaion of Jammu and Kashmir. However Turkey referred to India as 'dost' when the country received its first consignment of relief material from New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the fourth C17 plane of the Indian Air Force carrying relief assistance for Turkey's earthquake victims landed in Adana. "The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Turkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India had dispatched its fourth batch of aid, including 54 members of the medical team from the Indian Army as part of the country's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief on Tuesday. Early on Tuesday, the first C17 flight of the IAF arrived in Turkey's Adana with more than 50 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a specially trained dog squad, and the tools needed for the relief activities, including medical supplies, drilling machines, and other equipment. Turkish Embassy in New Delhi tweeted "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you, India for your support and solidarity."

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines, and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkiye." Several other countries have come forward to aid and assist Turkey after a massive earthquake shattered lives in the country. (With inputs from ANI)