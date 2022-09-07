New Delhi: India attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, said India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, in her briefing at a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday.

Ruchira Kamboj, speaking on the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) team visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), said, "India attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine as any accident involving nuclear facilities could potentially have severe consequences for public health and the environment".

"In this regard, we appreciate the recent visit by the IAEA team and continue to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors and facilities. We have noted that the IAEA will have a continued presence at the ZNPP", added the Indian ambassador to the UN. She said, "We accord high priority to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its statute in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner, and we value the efforts of the Agency in this regard".

Also read: India to host UN Security Council members for special meeting on counter-terrorism in October

Ruchira Kamboj said that with a view to not endangering the safety and security of nuclear facilities and personnel working there, India would reiterate its all for strict mutual restraint. India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. ​ Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence.

"We have called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict", added Kamboj. She said India welcomed the Secretary General-backed initiative to open the exports of grains from Ukraine via the Black Sea and the facilitation of exports of Russian food and fertilizers. These efforts demonstrate that differences can be resolved through sustained dialogue and diplomacy, which has been the consistent position of India.

Kamboj reiterated that the global order be anchored on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.