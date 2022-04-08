New Delhi: Indian Envoy in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Friday said that India has come with aid and assistance of Sri Lanka while adding that Sri Lanka is at the confluence of three foreign policy tenets of India- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Sagar, and Neighborhood policy. He further reiterated that India and Sri Lanka have been in close contact and discussing the post-COVID economic recovery of the island nation.

Addressing a virtual briefing, Baglay said, “When India suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were prayers from Sri Lanka. When Sri Lanka suffered due to the virus, India helped them with medicines and other essentials. We have been in close contact and discussions with the Government of Sri Lanka for post-COVID economic recovery are going on.”

In response to a media query over Chinese debt causing problems in the country, Baglay said, "Can't comment on Sri Lanka's ties with other countries. Sri Lanka has to see how ties with countries impact them".

He further informs us that the first consignment of rice from India to reach Sri Lanka this weekend. The first order is of 40,000 MT of rice and the consignment is under a $1Bn line of credit. The island nation is facing a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity. India as a part of its neighborhood first policy has come to the rescue of the island nation. Recently, India also announced $1 billion as a credit to Sri Lanka to help boost the economy.

On Wednesday, one consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel was delivered to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours. The total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT.

