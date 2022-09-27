Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian cricket team arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday amid a rousing welcome by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The team was in the city for the first T20 international match against South Africa to be held on September 28 at the Greenfield stadium. The South African team reached the state capital on Sunday and began practice on Tuesday.

"Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 pm to 8 pm, while the South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm" KCA said in a release.

The team captains would meet the media as part of the pre-match interaction on September 27. The KCA informed that only 2,000 tickets are remaining for the match. The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats.

The Indian team was welcomed by the Kerala Cricket Association joint secretary Rejith Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association president at the airport. The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000, respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.