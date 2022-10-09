Ranchi: South Africa posted 278 for seven against India in the second ODI here on Sunday. Aiden Markram top scored for the visitors with 79 off 89 balls while Reeza Hendricks made 74 off 76 balls after skipper Keshav Maharaj opted to bat. Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

