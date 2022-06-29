New Delhi: India on Wednesday slammed the OHCHR for its remarks regarding legal actions against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons, saying that labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable.

In response to a media query over the matter, MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen a comment by the Office of The High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons". The remarks by OHCHR are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system, he said.

This comes after the Working Group on Human Rights in India and the U.N. (WGHR) on Tuesday said that India would be appearing before the UN Human Rights Council for its fourth review under the UN’s Universal Periodic Review in November this year. The Government will be required to respond to the comments and recommendations from UN member states on the issue of Human Rights Defenders.

Further, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated that "Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly by established judicial processes". "Labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable."

Calling for an immediate release of its member Teesta Setalvad, R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, the WGHR on Tuesday said, "The systematic targeting of human rights defenders by the Indian state must stop. Reprisals against defenders and civil society organisations conducting legitimate human rights work are completely unacceptable and incompatible in a constitutional democracy and breach India’s international law obligations". It said that several U.N. human rights representatives have urged India to ensure the safety of human rights defenders.

According to the WGHR, during India’s past two Universal Periodic Reviews (UPR), UN member states have called on the government to enact a law for the protection of Human Rights Defenders, and implement the recommendations made by the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Margaret Sekaggya, in 2011 while she was on a country visit to India.