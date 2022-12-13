New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the recent three-day visit of Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on J&K.

In response to media queries over the matter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the visit of OIC Secretary General to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan".

He reiterated that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. "Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable," he said. Slamming the grouping of Muslim-majority countries, Bagchi said, "OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan, and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its Secretary-General has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan".

"We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in J&K", he added.

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbad Sharif in Islamabad on Monday, Taha reaffirmed the OIC’s full solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination”, according to a statement published on the organization’s website.