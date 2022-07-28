New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan saying it is 'unfortunate' that the country has politicised such a prestigious international sporting event as the Chess Olympiad by withdrawing its participation.

New Delhi's reaction comes after Pakistan, which had till Wednesday been participating, backed out from the 44th Chess Olympiad to be hosted by India. Reacting to Pakistan's objectionable remarks, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is surprising that Pakistan has taken this decision of not participating in Chess Olympiad even after their team reached India".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Olympiad in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram today. This is the first time India is hosting a marquee event. "Regrettably, India has chosen to politicize this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," read a statement by Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

"By passing the torch relay through IIOJK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged disputed status of the territory, India has committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances," the statement added. "So far as their (Pak's) argument is given, the Union territory of J&K and Ladakh is and will remain an integral part of India, said MEA spox Bagchi while adding that 'it is very unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised such a prestigious international event by making such statement and withdrawing from it.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan has also strongly urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in Kashmir and "revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019". India has been consistently reiterating its stance while citing that J&K is an integral part of the country and has been urging Pakistan to stay away from commenting on the internal matter.