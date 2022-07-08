New Delhi: Reacting strongly to Germany’s criticism over AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair‘s arrest, India on Thursday said that the matter is a 'domestic matter and that it is inappropriate for anyone to comment on a sub-judice case'. Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 'uninformed remarks such as these are unhelpful and should be avoided'.

“In itself, it’s a domestic issue. Let me emphasise that there is a judicial process underway in this case and I don’t think it would be appropriate for me, or anyone else, to comment on a sub-judice case," he said during the media briefing.

The reaction came a day after a German foreign ministry spokesperson, pointing out the significance of freedom of expression in a democracy like Inda, said, "India describes itself as the world’s largest democracy. So one can expect democratic values like freedom of expression and the press to be given the necessary space there". He also reassured that Germany is in contact with its European Union partners about the action against the journalist.

The German spokesperson further said that free reporting is beneficial to any society and restrictions are a cause of concern. "Journalists should not be persecuted and imprisoned for what they say and write", he added.

The ALT News cofounder and journalist Mohammed Zubair was arrested on June 27 for an allegedly offensive tweet that he had posted back in 2018. It is pertinent to notice that just a few days before his arrest, the journalist had criticised the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma amid the controversy over her derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The journalist is currently lodged in jail and was on Thursday sent to 14 days in custody, while his judge had cited serious death threats for Zubair in a petition submitted to the Supreme Court.