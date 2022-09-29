New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India and Singapore look forward to further strengthen the bilateral relationship in governance, digital economy and other areas. The minister said this during a meeting with a high-level Singaporean delegation led by Singapore Minister in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Loh Khum Yean, who is currently on a two-day visit to India.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, told the delegation led by Loh Khum Yean, who is also Permanent Secretary, Public Service Department (PSD), that India and Singapore are closely collaborating in cutting edge areas that will shape the future in the context of accelerating technological disruption -- fintech, information technology, cyber security, skill development, smart city solutions and renewable energy and food security.

Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore in India, also attended the delegation-level talks between the two sides. Singh said the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience and both sides look forward to further strengthen this important relationship in areas like trade, defence, science and innovation, education, governance and digital economy, according to an official statement.

He said the maiden India-Singapore ministerial roundtable held in New Delhi on September 17, 2022 was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as a path breaking initiative that is a testament to the unique India-Singapore bilateral ties and can pave the way for coordination in new areas of partnership. Loh Khum Yean told his Indian counterpart Singh that Singapore has emerged as the top source nation in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) equity flows into India for the financial year 2021-22.

The amount of FDI inflow from Singapore to India in fiscal year 2022 was estimated to be almost USD 16 billion, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. Both the sides also discussed to firm up the exchange programme of civil services and visit by winners of Prime Minister awards for excellence in public administration to Singaporean Institutes of Excellence, the statement said.

Earlier, the second bilateral meeting was held in New Delhi which was co-chaired by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas and Loh Khum Yean. During the meeting, both sides exchanged information on initiatives taken in the field of governance reforms. In his concluding remarks, Singh said he is quite confident that both sides will continue to engage in exchanging of best practices in areas of public administration and governance reforms and will also explore the possibility of its replication. (PTI)