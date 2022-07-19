New Delhi: India has signed bilateral agreements with 27 countries to improve coordination with international agencies and other countries in relation to drug trafficking, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai in a written statement also said that memorandum of understanding( MoU) with 15 countries and agreements on security cooperation with two countries have also been signed to combat illicit trafficking of drugs.

"As a part of international co-operation, India has signed Bilateral Agreements with 27 countries, Memorandum of Understandings with 15 countries and Agreements on Security Cooperation with two countries for combating illicit trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic Substances and Chemical Precursors as well as elated offences," stated Rai.

He also said that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCB) co-ordinates with various international organizations such as South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Drug Offences Monitoring Desk (SDOMD), BRICS- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Colombo Plan, Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) for sharing intelligence and information on matters related to narcotic drugs.

"NCB also organizes DG level Bilateral talks with the various countries on regular basis on the issue of drug trafficking," stated Rai. He further stated that NCB liaises with various Drug Liaison Officers of other countries such as the Drug Enforcement Agency of the United States of America, the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom and the Federal Police of Austria.