New Delhi: As the Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine, Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has asked the Government of India to condemn this invasion by Russia asserting that the nation should not repeat its past mistakes. While tagging Prime Minister's office in his tweet, Tewari asserted that India’s conduct of international relations should be characterised by calling a "spade a spade".



"India should unequivocally condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine in unambiguous terms. There comes a time when you need to tell ‘friends’ they can’t indulge in Regime change . India’s conduct of international relations should be characterized by calling a spade a spade," he said in his tweet, on Wednesday. Pointing out the similar kind of "mistakes" India had committed in the past, the Congress leader asserted, "Let us not make the same mistake qua Russia again when we did with erstwhile Soviet Union when we did not condemn Soviet Invasion of Hungary -1956, Czechoslovakia -1968, Afghanistan-1979. The principle being- In the 21 st century can you change status quo by force," while tagging the External affairs minister S Jaishankar in his tweet.



The Russia-Ukraine borders have seen large deployments of Russian military columns for days now. While the tensions had escalated after Putin recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine as 'independent' and even ordered the deployment by calling it 'peacekeepers'. Meanwhile, on the other side, Congress party also slammed the Government of India for not conducting rescue operations for the Indian nationals in Ukraine, on time.

Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Turning your face in every difficult time. And keeping silence has become a habit of the Modi government."Conclusion:"Our 20,000 Indian youth are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension and life threatening situations in Ukraine. Why didn't you make arrangements to bring them safely in time? Is this the 'Aatmanirbhar' mission?"