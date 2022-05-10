New Delhi: India on Tuesday registered 2,288 fresh Covid cases, a considerable decline against previous day's 3,207, as per the Union Health Ministry data. In the same period, 10 Covid fatalities were recorded taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,103. Currently, the active caseload stands at 19,637 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases. Recovery of 3,044 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,63,949. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate has also reported a major decline at 0.47 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 0.79 per cent. Also, a total of 4,84,843 tests were conducted, increasing the overall to 84.15 crore. As of Tuesday morning, the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.50 crore, achieved via 2,36,58,273 sessions. Over 3.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

IANS