New Delhi: India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, highest since September 17 2021, as the country stares at yet another pandemic wave, this time led by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

123 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Omicron cases have also shot up to 1,700 spreading to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

Covid-19 cases saw a meteoric 181 percent rise in the last week. From December 27-January 2, India recorded nearly 1.3 lakh new cases, a 12-week high, compared to the previous week’s tally of 46,073.

The numbers are worrying as the nation saw the highest weekly increase in infections since the pandemic began. The previous most-significant rise in weekly infections was from April 5 to 11 last year when the country saw around 71% increase in infections.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent.

A total of 68.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far.

