New Delhi: The outgoing Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday said that India-Russia strategic partnership makes a significant contribution to strengthening international stability. In his farewell message upon the completion of his tenure as Ambassador of Russia to India, Kudashev said, “The special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, which is based on a positive, unified agenda, makes a significant contribution to strengthening international stability".

Together with like-minded countries, we stand firmly on the path of the establishment of a fair and equal polycentric world routed in the principles of the United Nations Charter. We are enhancing coordination within the UN, G20, BRICS, SCO, RIC, and other important platforms”, he added.

India, Russia special ties contribute to strengthen international stability: Nikolay Kudashev

Taking to Twitter, Ambassador Kudashev appreciated the support he received from New Delhi and said, “Dear friends, upon the completion of my tenure as Ambassador of Russia to India, I wish to sincerely thank you all for cooperation and support”.

Expressing deep satisfaction, Kudashev said, “despite the extreme conditions of the COVID-19 challenge, we managed to adapt to all difficulties and create a true spirit of mutual assistance without any artificial barriers. Jointly we succeeded in minimizing tragic consequences of the pandemic, and at the same time we didn’t depart from our big mission and kept deepening mutually respectful dialogue”.

Many far-reaching meetings were held at the highest levels. Much has been done for the development of trade, economic, military-technical, energy, scientific, and humanitarian cooperation. "We expect that year 2022, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relations, will become a new milestone for the historically strong friendship between our nations," the outgoing Russian envoy added.

Further, he expressed confidence that the next Russian Ambassador to India – experienced diplomat and professional Indologist Denis Alipov – will proudly continue the honorable duty to further build up this truly unique relationship.

Two weeks ago, after completing his tenure as ambassador to India, Kudashev was appointed as Russian Ambassador to Singapore. He said, “I will remember with great warmth the time spent in India, the meetings with numerous friends in various Indian circles and the diplomatic corps”.

Deni Alipov who has been named as Russia's new envoy to India is a career diplomat and dedicated India specialist with decades of experience. During the tenure of the Russian ambassador, Alexander Kadakin, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in the Russian embassy in Delhi. Ambassador Denis has also worked as the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department.

He also served as the Russian embassy’s First Deputy Chief in New Delhi. India and Russia have strong ties and Moscow has attached great importance to India. It is a trustworthy ally to India. Meanwhile, as tension flares up at the Russia-Ukraine border, Russia has reached out to India for consultation on the issue.



On Monday, Russian deputy foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held talks with MEA Secretary West Reenat Sandhu and both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest at multilateral platforms.

The Russian delegation briefed India on its priorities during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Both sides also agreed to work closely together, given the common challenges faced and in keeping with their long-standing special and privileged strategic partnership.