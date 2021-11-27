New Delhi: India has resumed the export of Covid vaccines after a gap of seven months following a sharp decline in the coronavirus caseload. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Friday announced that the vaccine export has started.

“I am pleased to announce that the much-awaited COVAX supplies will resume today from SerumInstIndia,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said in a tweet. Poonawalla added it would go a long way in restoring vaccine supply equality in the world and especially in low and middle-income countries.

In March this year, the central government had halted the vaccine export as the new daily case number reached close to 2,00,000 a day.

Though the government had allowed the export of small quantities of vaccines to some African and other low-income countries in April. According to the latest information available on the ministry of external affairs website, the last shipment of 2.568 lakh vaccines was sent to Syria on April 16.

Canada approves Covaxin for entry

The resumption of Covid vaccine export also comes in the wake of Canada’s decision to include India’s locally developed Covaxin in the list of approved vaccines for those who need an entry into the country.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech that developed Covaxin in partnership with Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology Pune, had announced that its Covaxin has been included in the list of approved vaccines for those travelling to Canada.

In a statement, the Canadian government said Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and two Chinese vaccines produced by Sinopharm and Sinovac will be accepted for travellers who have taken two doses of Covaxin, starting from November 30.

Early this month, the World Health Organisation approved Covaxin in the list of approved Covid vaccines for emergency use.