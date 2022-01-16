New Delhi: India recorded yet another spike in Covid-19 cases logging 2,71, 202 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, (2369 more than Saturday) the highest in the last 241 days, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday. Also, 1,38,331 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51%

According to the data issued by the Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country has risen to 15,50,377, the highest in 222 days, while the daily positivity rate has shot down to 16.28% per cent from 16. 66% and the weekly positivity rate to 13.69%

The fresh ones include 7,743 Omicron cases as well, with an increase of 28.17% since Saturday. The country also recorded 314 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the overall death toll to 4,86,066 The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 156.76 crores, the ministry said.

The ministry also informed that over 70. 24 crore Covid tests were conducted so far out of which over 16. 65 crore tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.