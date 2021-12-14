New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry has informed that India has recorded the lowest new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, since the emergence of the pandemic, for the past 571 days. As many as 7,995 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported so far.

Summing up with this, the total number of patients recovered from Covid-19 aggregates to be 3,41,38,763, while the death toll is 4,75,888.

At present India's active cases reported is 88,993, which is the least in the 563 days.

The ministry said, "Active cases constitute 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020."

The ministry provided a release, which stated, "Weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 30 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.58 per cent."

Adding on, it stated, "The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 71 days and below 3 per cent for 106 consecutive days now."

India continues to extend the Covid-19 examining process on a larger scale. Owing to this process, India has conducted as many as 9,50,482 tests in the last 24 hours.The ministry has stated that India has so far conducted over 65.76 crores (65,76,62,933) massive tests.

In this regard, in the last 24 hours, 66,98,601 vaccine doses have been monitored. With this, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has summed up to 133.88 crores (1,33,88,12,577), according to an official report today.

