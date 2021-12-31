Pune: A 52 year old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad area here in Maharashtra, who was reported dead on December 28, tested positive for Omicron variant of Coronavirus on Thursday. While he could have been the first casualty caused due to the Omicron variant in the country, the doctors attributed his death to a heart attack.

The patient was reportedly a foreign returnee with a travel history to Nigeria and had also tested positive for Covid. His sample was therefore sent further for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology to confirm the presence of the Omicron variant. However, before the test results arrived on Thursday, the man had already succumbed to what the doctors called his 'underlying health issues'. The state health authorities therefore refrained from calling it an 'Omicron death'.

In their clarification, the authorities reportedly said that the patient was diabetic for the past 13 years and was also suffering from heart issues. They further labelled the incidence as a 'coincidence', claiming that the 'no Omicron death' in the country status shall remain intact. Since the man was tested Covid-positive before he died, his death can be counted as a Covid-fatality as confirmed by another health expert.

With a surge in both Omicron and Covid cases in Maharashtra, the state saw fresh 198 Omicron positive cases on Thursday, marking its highest single day tally. The Omicron count in Maharashtra has reached the 450 mark making it the state with highest Omicron tally in India, followed by Delhi with 320 cases as of Friday, as reported by the Union Health Ministry. Consequently, the Omicron tally in India reached 1,270, with a total of 16,764 new Covid-19 cases.

