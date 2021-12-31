Pune/Udaipur: Two Omicron positive patients from Maharashtra and Rajasthan have passed away in the last few days and are suspected to the first casualties due to the new variant in India.

In the first case, a 52-year-old patient from Pimpri-Chinchwad area in Maharashtra, who was reported dead on December 28, tested positive for Omicron variant of Coronavirus on Thursday.

While he could be the first casualty caused due to the Omicron variant in the country, the doctors attributed his death to a heart attack.

The patient was reportedly a foreign returnee with a travel history to Nigeria and had also tested positive for Covid. His sample was therefore sent further for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology to confirm the presence of the Omicron variant. However, before the test results arrived on Thursday, the man had already succumbed to what the doctors called his 'underlying health issues'. The state health authorities therefore refrained from calling it an 'Omicron death'.

In their clarification, the authorities reportedly said that the patient was diabetic for the past 13 years and was also suffering from heart issues. They further labelled the incidence as a 'coincidence', claiming that the 'no Omicron death' in the country status shall remain intact. Since the man was tested Covid-positive before he died, his death can be counted as a Covid-fatality as confirmed by another health expert.

In the second case, a 73-year-old man from Udaipur in Rajasthan, who had tested positive for Omicron on December 25, died on Friday morning. The man, as per the initial details, was from Savina area of the city and had been admitted at a local hospital for the last 15 days.

In this case too, the state health department has attributed his death to post-Covid problems. According to the health officials, the elderly had pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 days, pushing the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804, exhibiting a surge on third consecutive day.

The total cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 450 and 320 cases respectively, according to the Union health ministry.

The health ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 91,361 constituting 0.26 per cent of the total cases. With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,838,804 and with 220 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 4,81,080.

As many as 7,585 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363.The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.36 per cent. The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.89 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 47 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.34 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 88 days. The country has conducted as many as 67.78 crore COVID-19 tests so far. India has administered around 144.54 crore vaccines so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

