New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India registered 8,306 new coronavirus cases and 211 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update on Monday.

With the addition of the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll has climbed to 4,73,537.

The recovery of 8,834 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,69,608. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload presently stands at 98,416 and active cases account for 0.28 per cent of the country's total positive Cases, which is also the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,86,263 tests were conducted across the country, taking the cumulative total to 64.82 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.78 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 22 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.94 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 63 days and less than 3 per cent for 98 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 127.93 crore as of Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,32,86,429 sessions.

More than 21 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Health Ministry.