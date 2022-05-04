New Delhi: India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday. The data released at 8 am also showed that 31 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the overall death toll to 5,23,920. An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509, according to the data.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.48 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Also read: 1,414 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate drops to 5.97 pc

PTI