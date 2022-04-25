New Delhi: As India reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, total cases in the country rose to 4,30,60,086 and active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the virus touched 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 0.84 per cent. An increase of 649 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.84 per cent and weekly positivity rate of 0.54 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,21,341, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

Total number of the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.71 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

The 30 new fatalities include 24 from Kerala, two each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Delhi and Mizoram. The death toll due to COVID pandemic rose to 5,22,223 deaths including 1,47,834 from Maharashtra, 68,843 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,167 from Delhi, 23,505 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.