New Delhi: In all, 2,09,918 new Covid cases and 959 deaths have been reported across the country. Weekly Covid cases in the country fell for the first time in the third wave of the pandemic while deaths from the virus continued to rise, registering a growth of 41% against the previous week's toll. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country moved up to 4,13,02,440 including 18,31,268 active cases which account for 4.43 per cent of the total cases.

However, the COVID-19 fatalities reported an upsurge as the country's total death toll rose to 4,95,050. On Monday, the country logged 893 deaths from this virus. As many as 2,62,628 recoveries were added in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,89,76,122. The recovery rate is currently at 94.37 per cent.

Of the 13,31,198 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 15.77 per cent was reported. Moreover, the weekly positivity rate stood at 15.75 per cent. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 166.03 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in five states, the Election Commission of India on Monday will hold a review meeting regarding the ban on physical rallies, roadshows in view of declining Covid cases. CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary, Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually to discuss the existing ban on physical rallies.

The Union Health Secretary is likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 a.m. on Monday. The Health Secretaries of five poll-bound states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - are also likely to join the virtual meeting.