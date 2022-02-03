New Delhi: India reported 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases, 6.8 per cent higher than yesterday, and 1,008 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318.

The active cases reported 15,33,921 and the death toll mounts to 4,98,983. According to the health ministry, 2,59,107 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate went up from 9.2 to 10.99 per cent .

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

On Wednesday, the country had reported 1,61,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, 3.4 per cent lower than a before of 1,67,059 cases. In the same time span, as many as 1,733 deaths were also reported as Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 fatalities which were included in day's count, taking the death toll to 4,97,975.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 51,887 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,096 cases, Maharashtra with 14,372 cases, Karnataka with 14,366 cases and Gujarat with 8,338 cases.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 16,21,603 which constitute 3.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 2,81,109 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,95,11,307. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.91 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 17,42,793 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 73.24 crore cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 14.15 per cent while daily positivity rate has come down to 9.26 per cent., below 10 per cent from 11.6 per cent. With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 167.29 crore as of Wednesday morning.