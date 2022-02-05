New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 1,27,952 new COVID cases, 14% lower than yesterday, and 1059 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. The positivity rate has gone down to 7.9 per cent with 2,30,814 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 4,02,47,902.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,114 with 1,059 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections in the country, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,03,921 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,02,47,902. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it added. So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 168.98 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

On Friday, India's total COVID-19 death toll had breached the five-lakh mark as the country logged 1,072 fresh fatalities along with 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country stands at 5,00,055. With 1,42,859 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the most fatalities in the country, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932) and Uttar Pradesh (23,277). The cumulative COVID-19 caseload reported in the country has risen to 4,19,52,712 including 14,35,569 active cases. Active cases account for 3.42 per cent of the total cases.