New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that the country has recorded over 44 lakh cases of cyber attacks in the past five years. The Minister was responding via a written reply to a question by Congress MP Manish Tewari asking whether it is a fact that cyber attacks have been increasing in the past five years in the Country and its details.

The country recorded 44,72,914 cyber attacks in the country from 2017 to November 2022 with 41,378 reported in 2017 (April to December), 2,08,456 in 2018, 3,94,499 in 2019, 11,58,208 in 2020, 14,02,809 in 2021 and 12,67,564 in 2022 (till November), the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The policies of the Government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet for its users. With borderless cyberspace coupled with anonymity, along with the rapid growth of the internet, the rise in cyber attacks and cyber security incidents is a global phenomenon. Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India, the Minister said.

Also read: No Data available on 'Hate Crimes' in India: Union Home Ministry tells RS

In the recently notified cyber security direction CERT-In has now made it mandatory for all incidents to be mandatorily reported to CERT-In, he added.

To a question on the number of cyber security incidents that have been carried out from outside the country between April 2017 and November 2022, MoS in his reply pointed out that "According to the analysis by CERT-In, the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of the computers from where the attacks appear to have originated from a number of countries."

"Government has published National Cyber Security Policy 2013 with the vision of building a secure and resilient cyberspace for citizens, businesses and Government, and the mission of protecting information and information infrastructure in cyberspace, building capabilities to prevent and respond to cyber threats, reducing vulnerabilities and minimizing damage from cyber incidents, through a combination of institutional structures, people, processes, technology and cooperation," the minister replied to a question on whether there exists any cyber security policy for the country and its details.

Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued National Information Security Policy and Guidelines to the Central Ministries as well as State Governments and Union territories with the aim of preventing information security breaches and cyber intrusions in the information and communication technology infrastructure, he added.