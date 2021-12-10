New Delhi: A special chartered flight will repatriate 110 stranded Indian citizens and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities from Kabul today. They were likely to arrive at 1300 hours on Friday at Terminal 3, IGI Airport, Delhi.

The said flight is repatriating stranded Indian citizens there and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities, along with spouses of Indian citizens, in coordination with the Indian World Forum. "It is a matter of pride that the three holy Guru Granth Sahibs from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures, including Ramanaya, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita from ancient fifth-century Asamai Mandir, Kabul are also being flown," said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum

The Afghan citizens will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation. This includes, the family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard, who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar in Kabul.

Also Read:Focus on those left behind after Kabul evacuations

The Guru Granth Sahib after their arrival will proceed towards Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev, Mahavir Nagar and the Hindu religious scriptures will proceed towards Asamai Mandir, Faridabad.

"I convey my deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for their cooperation in ensuring a safe and smooth passage for everyone. I also would like to thank in particular Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India especially JP Singh, Shweta Singh, and Dr Sahil Kumar for their untiring 24x7 efforts, added Puneet Singh.