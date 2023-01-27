New Delhi: India on Friday repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the country, the Pakistan High Commission here said. "Seventeen Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated on Friday via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and cooperation of the Indian side," the Pakistani mission said on Twitter.

"Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistan prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," it said. On January 1, India shared with Pakistan lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen in its custody, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. Pakistan shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, it said.

Some of these prisoners, who hail from Karachi, crossed the border of Pakistan while fishing and were caught by the Gujarat police in 2013. They were sent back to their home in Pakistan on Friday after 10 years after serving their punishment. After being released, prisoners expressed their happiness and thanked the Indian government. Similarly, nine other Pakistani prisoners, who crossed the Indian border, while fishing in 2017 was caught by the Kutch police of Gujarat. They were sentenced to six years and today they were going to their homeland Pakistan.