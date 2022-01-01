New Delhi: Around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on January 1, according to sources. It may be recalled that "Pakistan had planned to invite a select group of people from India to visit the Teri temple in Pakistan in a non-transparent manner. This was not acceptable to us. This was also contrary to the spirit under which the two sides conducted pilgrimages", said sources.

Now around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on Saturday, said sources

Pakistan's plan was also contrary to the spirit under which the two sides conducted pilgrimages, sources added. Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit their religious shrines in Pakistan every year under the framework of a bilateral protocol.