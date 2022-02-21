New Delhi: India on Monday refuted the allegations by the United Nation's mission in Geneva of "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub. India's permanent mission in Geneva dubbed the allegations as "baseless and unwarranted" asserting that the country upholds the rule of law and no one was above it.

"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," tweeted India's permanent mission in Geneva.

Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against journalist Ayyub and said they must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the "judicial harassment against her brought to an end." As per sources, the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva. "They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source said.

