New Delhi: India logged 9,765 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, below the 10,000-mark for the sixth day in a row, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday morning. With the addition of 477 fatalities, the total death toll stands at 4,69,724.

The recovery of 8,548 people in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of the recovered patients to 3,40,37,054. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload presently stands at 99,763. It constitutes 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 10,98,611 tests were conducted across the country pegging the cumulative tests at 64.35 crores.

Also Read: India reports 8,309 new Covid-19 cases, 236 deaths

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.85 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 18 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.89 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 59 days and less than 3 per cent for 94 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 80,35,261 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 124.96 crores as of Thursday morning. This has been achieved through 1,29,79,828 sessions.

More than 22.78 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the ministry. India has administered over 124.96 crore vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.