New Delhi: India has noticed an increase of 400 per cent in the trafficking of drugs through couriers, parcels, cargo, and darknet during 2020 when the country went for a lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Satya Narayan Pradhan said that Covid-19 has profoundly changed the drug trafficking scenario across the world. The restrictions in the movement of people have forced the drug trafficking organizations to realign their strategies and change the way they operate.

"They have increasingly turned to drug trafficking via couriers, parcels and cargo and darknet. India has noticed an increase of 400 per cent in the trafficking of drugs through couriers and postal means during the year 2020 when the country was forced into a lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

As per NCB data, during the last five years, India has witnessed an exponential increase in the seizure of heroin from 2,146 kg in 2017 to 7,282 kg in 2021 which is approximately a 300 per cent increase. Similarly, there is an increase of 172 per cent in the seizure of opium (from 2,551 kg in 2017 to 4,386 kg in 2021) and 19 per cent increase in the seizure of cannabis (from 3,52,539 kg in 2017 to 6,75,631 kg in 2021).

"India is now both transit as well as a destination point for drug trafficking, owing to various push and pull factors. One of the prime factors is India's geo-political location, which is sandwiched between two prominent opiate producing regions accounting for 96 per cent production of heroin in the world as reported by UNODC," said Pradhan.

The world drug report 2021 published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that almost 94 per cent of the sales on darknet markets are drug-related. "The expansion of online drug markets to social media and popular e-commerce platforms further suggests that their accessibility is widening," said Pradhan.

Moreover, due to the recent political turmoil in Afghanistan, it is estimated by various national and international agencies that the drug trafficking syndicate operating from Pakistan and Afghanistan will further exploit maritime route covering India's territorial waters. "...This is underlined by the seizure of 528 kg of hashish, 221 kg of methamphetamine, and 13 kg heroin from a foreign vessel by a joint operation of NCB and Indian Navy a couple of days ago," said Pradhan.

Read: NCB busts pan-India drug trafficking racket

The drug abuse survey carried out by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2019 has shed light on an alarming trend. According to the survey, the number of users of opiates has shown an increase from 20 lakh in 2004 to 2.26 crore in 2019. Similarly, the number of users and prevalence percentage of other major drugs such as cannabis has also shown a substantial increase from 87 lakh to 3.1 crore users in 2019.

Shocked over the fact that drug traffickers have been using the darknet and other forms of digital communication to run the drug cartel across India, the NCB has decided to involve youths having extensive knowledge on IT against such cartels. For the first time, the NCB has been organizing hackathons that can tap into the high-quality technical pool of the country to find effective solutions to unravel the anonymity of darker markets.

Named Darkathon 2022, the 35-days long event aims to bring together the innovative mind that can help the law enforcing agencies to tackle the menace of drug trafficking. "NCB is organising Hackathaon with a two-pronged strategy -first to explore the talent of the technical minds of Indian youth that we have in our colleges and universities. Second to unearth the anonymous traffickers and syndicates operating over the darknet and spoiling our youths," said Pradhan.

The Darkathon 2022 has been launched in association with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and CyberPeace Foundation-an organisation working in the field of cyber security. The problem statements of Darkhathon have been characterised as crawling of darkweb to identify and catalogue active and genuine darknet markets selling drugs, automatically adding new markets and dropping inactive and taken down markets, crawling of darknet markets to identify drug traffickers on drug net based in India and the drugs they offer for sale and digital footprinting of active drug traffickers on darknet based in India.

The winners in the Hackathon will also be rewarded with an amount of Rs 2,50,000 as first prize, Rs 2,00,000 as second prize and Rs 1,50,000 as third prize. Consolation prizes will also be fine to fourth and fifth place winners.

"The entire hackathon process in three phases including ideathon and submission, shortlisting and grand finale (presentation round)," said Vineet from CyberPeace foundation.