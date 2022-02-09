New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday slamming China and Pakistan for references to Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement issued by both countries.

In a strong-worded statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement".

"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India", he said.

This comes after China on February 6, pledged closer cooperation with Pakistan under the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully while opposing any unilateral actions that could complicate the situation as Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping. The CPEC is part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to China, recently, Chinese President Xi said China is willing to join hands with Pakistan to push forward the development of the CPEC project.

Further, Bagchi said, "As regards the reference to the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, we have consistently conveyed our concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in India’s territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan".

"We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also by Pakistan, in the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon the parties concerned to cease such activities", reiterated Bagchi.

Meanwhile, India has time and again slammed Pakistan in several international forums for raking up the Kashmir issue and warned the country to stay away from commenting on India's internal matter.

Also Read: China continues to illegally occupy approximately 38,000 square km of Indian territory