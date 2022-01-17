New Delhi: A total of 157.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the Ministry of Health. While India's active caseload currently stands at 16,56,341 on Monday and 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries stand at 3,52,37,461.

In all, 2,58,089 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while 8,209 Omicron cases were detected so far, an increase of 6.02% since yesterday, says the update of the ministry. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 19.65% and the weekly positivity rate 14.41%. Meanwhile, 70.37 crore tests were conducted so far and 13,13,444 tests in the last 24 hours.