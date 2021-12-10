New Delhi: Participating in 'Summit for Democracy' hosted by US President Joe Biden virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands ready to work with its partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora.

"Happy to have participated in the 'Summit for Democracy' at the invitation of US President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday kicked off the first-ever 'Summit for Democracy'. Besides PM Modi, around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually, including from France, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Japan, Israel and the Philippines. The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

