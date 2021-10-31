Rome: New Delhi: "To fight the Corona global pandemic, we have put forward the vision of 'One Earth - One Health' to the world, disclosed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To deal with any such crisis in future, this vision can become a huge force in the world, he opined.

Playing the role of Pharmacy of the World, India has delivered medicines to more than 150 countries, he pointed out

Along with this, India has put its full strength in increasing vaccine research and manufacturing. In a short span of time, over one billion vaccine doses have been administered in India.

By controlling the infection in one-sixth of the world's population, India has also contributed to making the world safer and has also reduced the chances of further mutation of the virus.

The pandemic has alerted the world to the need for a reliable supply chain. In this situation, India has emerged as a reliable manufacturing hub. For this, India has given new impetus to bold economic reforms. India greatly reduced the cost of doing business and increased innovation at every level.

"I invite the G-20 countries to make India a trusted partner in their economic recovery and supply chain diversification." There is probably no aspect of life in which disruptions have not come due to Covid, he said. Even in such a critical situation, India's IT-BPO sector did not let a second stop, working round-the-clock to support the whole world, he reminded.

"I am happy when leaders like you, during the meetings, appreciate how India has played the role of a Trusted Partner," he said. It also fills our younger generation with new enthusiasm. And this happened because, without wasting time, India did unprecedented reforms related to work-from anywhere system.

An increasing international movement is necessary for economic recovery, he said and added that For this, "we have to ensure mutual recognition of vaccine certificates of different countries".

India has always been serious about its global obligations. Today, on this G-20 platform, "I want to tell you all that India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion vaccine doses for the world next year." This commitment of India will go a long way in preventing the global infection of Corona.

