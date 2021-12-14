New Delhi: India has been ranked at 155th position out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021 on health and survival, Minister of State (MoS) Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021 places India at 155th position out of 156 countries on health and survival with a score of 0.937. This score implies that in 'Health and Survival' dimension, 93.7% of gender gap has been closed in India," the MoS stated in a written reply.

The Minister further stated that as available latest Sample Registration System Report (SRS) 2018, Life expectancy at birth for females in India is 70.7 years which is more than males (68.2 years) for the period of 2014-18.

The MoS stated that "Sex Ratio at Birth was 899 females per 1,000 males in 2016-18 which has improved by 3 points from 896 in 2015-2017. The recent findings of the National Family Health Survey (2019) indicate that the Sex Ratio at Birth has further improved to 929."

"Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, has given utmost priority and made strategic investments to bridge the gender gap and improving health of women by implementing several initiatives under National Health Mission," the MoS added.