New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Home Affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that India has raised issues of terrorism including narco terror, cyber radicalization, organized criminal syndicates, and money laundering during the 90th Interpol General Assembly.

"India has also emphasized the need to cooperate through platforms for exchange of information and intelligence, intelligence-based joint campaigns, regional maritime security cooperation, mutual legal assistance, and an effective mechanism to fight money laundering," said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Highlighting that Interpol's first-ever global crime trend report was presented to delegates during the 90th Interpol general assembly, Rai said, "The report identified that Jihadist terrorism continues to pose the greatest terrorist threat at the global level." The report detailed that terrorists are using more advanced technologies including drones, GPS systems, and encrypted messaging services, Rai added.

"The resolution has recommended that an expert working group be established to assess various proposals devoted to the exchange of financial information and to the tracing and recovery of criminal assets including recommending creating a new Interpol notice named Silver Notice," Rai said. He informed that the government of India has given approval to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for joining FIN-LEX (Finance to Law Enforcement Exchange) developed by Interpol.

"The objective of FIN-LEX is to proactively assist member countries with the detection of terrorism and associated crimes, and the advancement of ongoing investigation through the generation and dissemination of actionable intelligence," Rai said.

The Central government hosted the 90th Interpol general assembly in New Delhi from October 18-21 which was attended by 166 member countries of Interpol with over 700 delegates. The 90th Interpol general assembly adopted a resolution for strengthening Interpol's collaborative response to disrupting financial crime and corruption.