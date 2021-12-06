New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Monday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here in the national capital. Both the leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and defence cooperation. Sources said they also had an in-depth discussion on global and regional issues.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Achal Malhotra, former diplomat and leading expert on Russia said, "we have to look at the whole thing in the larger context of India's foreign policy in recent years. We have pursued a policy of multi-engagement keeping in mind the interest of the nation. As a result today, we have a comprehensive, global strategic partnership with the US on the one hand and also a special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia on the other hand."

"The two countries are at loggerheads with each other and their relations are at the lowest end but that has not prevented us from developing relations with each of them, not hyperlinking our relations with one at the cost of the other," he added.

"India keeping all national interest in mind has gone ahead and sourced all the defence requirements because we are facing threats on two fronts - China and Pakistan. To strengthen defence capacity, India has gone and sourced the defence requirement from wherever we thought could get the best available in the market. As a result, we are buying from the US, Russia, France Israel etc. And we have not allowed ourselves to be pressurised by the American threats of imposing sanction under CAATSA", Malhotra said.

During the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Dr Jaishankar reiterated that the India-Russia partnership is unique. "We are very conscious in a world of rapid geopolitical changes it has been remarkably steady and strong. We are very satisfied with our bilateral relations in the state of our cooperation", Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, Russian FM Lavrov reaffirmed the nature of the Russia-India relationship."We're awaiting a 2+2 format meeting today. Significant documents drafted for signing following today's events", Lavrov added.

Diplomat Malhotra further explained that all the big powers are looking at India as an essential partner for their reasons. "America wants to contain China and they can't get a better partner than India in the entire region, hence, we have 'Quad'," he said.

"On the other hand, it is an unfortunate situation for Russia that they are under pressure so they have to mend relations with China. But Russia also doesn't want China to monopolise in Asia particularly central Asia, which is the backyard of Russia. Therefore, in the larger context, India has emerged as a very important country to engage with. We also offer a very big market particularly for defence supplies and hence, everybody is competing to win over us," Achal Malhotra pointed out.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoygu at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi and asserted that Defence cooperation is one of the most important pillars of our India-Russia partnership.He hoped that the India-Russia partnership will bring peace to the entire region and provide stability to the region.

Maiden 2+2 India-Russia ministerial dialogue

Thereafter, the foreign and the defence ministers of both the countries took part in the maiden 2+2 ministerial dialogue, which is seen as a significant one because Russia will become the fourth country with which India holds this dialogue and the other three being Quad partners- US, Japan and Australia.

India, Russia signed a number of agreements

During the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu signed multiple defence agreements including agreements for the procurement of 6,01,427 7.63x39 mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

Another agreement was signed on Protocol on amending agreement on cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing dated February 18, 2019.

Commenting on the maiden 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the two countries, the expert said, "the 2+2 is an important development because we have followed the 2+2 format with the US and some other developing countries. The 2+2 dialogue with Russia indicates the willingness to uplift the relationship and bring it to par with the Americans and other European partners."

'It is a message for Russia from our side that India seeks Russia at par with all other partners and that it doesn't differentiate one from the other," the ex-diplomat added.

PM Modi, Russian president Putin meeting in Delhi today

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

The last India-Russia Annual Summit was held in September 2019 during the visit of PM Modi to Vladivostok (Russia). The Annual Summit did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agenda of the meeting includes key agreements on trade, defence and technology.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in November 2019. There have been six telephonic conversations between the two leaders since November 2019 till date apart from virtual meetings for multilateral summits.