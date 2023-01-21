Surat (Gujarat) : India Post has started 'Tarang Mail Service' to deliver parcels and mail through the sea route. Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan flagged off the service at Hazira port in Surat on Friday.

India Post has decided to use RORO Ferry Services on Gogha - Hazira route for speedy postal services between Saurashtra and South Gujarat and Mumbai. Earlier parcels used to reach Bhavnagar and Amreli from Surat in 30 to 32 hours. With the new Tarang Mail Service, it will reach in 7 hours.

After a successful trial for a month through RoPax ferry services on the Gogha-Hazira route in Gujarat, India Post will continue its postal and package delivery services on this route for speedy and economical dispatch on daily basis.

MoS for Communications Devusinh Chauhan will flag off the daily mail and parcel delivery transportation services of India Post on MV Voyage Express - RoPax Ferry from Hazira terminal.

The service will not only bring down the delivery transportation time of about 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours but will also enable swift movements of industrial packages between Saurashtra and South Gujarat and Mumbai regions. the service is estimated to carry daily postal cargo of about 3 to 4 tonne during upcoming months, the Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

The RoPax (roll on-roll off cum passenger ferry) service between Hazira and Gogha inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 has received good public response and has transported more than 3.7 lakh passengers and 1.1 lakh vehicles (car, bus, truck) till December 2022 since inauguration.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This innovative collaboration of postal and package delivery services through waterways is another step towards attaining the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of India along with decreasing the transportation costs and aiding the ease of doing business."