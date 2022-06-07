Guwahati: The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is gearing up to set up rail connectivity to Bhutan covering a vast area between the Himalayas. The Indo-Bhutan railway line plan, which has been in the pipeline for long, is back on track this time.

In 2005, an MoU was signed between the Government of India and Bhutan for the implementation of the rail connectivity project. As per the agreement, Indian Railways conducted studies for Bhutan-Gelephu (57.7 km), Rangia-Samdrup Jongkhar (48 km), Banarhat-Samste (23.15 km) Hasimara-Fulshiling (17.52 km) and Pathshala-Nangalam (51.15 km). But the study did not turned up in a reality for three proposed railway routes connecting Assam to Bhutan.

Now once again, the Central Government has initiated the long pending project for strategic reasons. A top official from railway's told ETV Bharat that the union government's foreign ministry has asked the railway department to restart the project. Railway council has sent a letter to the General Manager of NF Railway (North East Frontier Railway) citing this.

According to the source, the department has also approved funds for studying social conditions and how the railway line can be connected from Kokrajhar to Gelephu in Bhutan at the earliest. The railway department has to prepare a report within a quarter of the month starting next July. The Central Government thinks that this rail link project will further strengthen the relationship between India and Bhutan.

Bilateral relations will also provide special dimensions on some other security-related issues. However, it is also particularly discussed that the decision to construct Kokrajhar-Gelephu broad gauge railway line after natural calamity in Assam's hilly district Dima Hasao will be very important.