New Delhi: India and the Philippines on Friday signed the USD 375 million deal for the sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to the Philippines Navy. The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) is an India-Russian joint venture, which produces the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

Delfin Lorenzana, Defence Minister of the Philippines, and Indian envoy Shambhu Kumaran were present at the ceremonial signing of the contract.

The Indian team of BrahMos Aerospace, led by CEO Atul D Rane (center), was also present virtually from Delhi at the signing of the USD 375 million deal with the Philippines.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian ambassador to the Philippines Sambhu Kumaran said, " Truly privileged to witness history in the making. The signing of the Brahmos acquisition contract by Philippines Defence Secretary @del_lorenzana today marks a decisive step forward for Prime Minister's #SAGAR and India's Indo-Pacific engagement".

It is also a moment of deep pride as India establishes itself as a source of high-technology equipment and a trusted partner towards capability development of friendly nations", he added.

The statement issued by the Philippines Defence Ministry said, "The BAPL signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022, for the supply of shore-based anti-ship missile system to the Philippines."

"The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for the Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defence exports," it added.

Further, the Indian envoy to the Philippines reiterated, "Today we are one step closer to elevating ties between our democracies to a strategic partnership and our shared objective of a free & peaceful Indo-Pacific".