New Delhi: India on Thursday said that modalities are being worked out to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through Pakistan.

This comes a day after Islamabad agreed to provide a transit facility to New Delhi for sending aid to the war-torn country of Afghanistan.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "as we mentioned last week, we had received a response from Pakistan. I think it was November 24 that we received the response. We had given our proposal I think, early October, October 7th, for humanitarian assistance access into Afghanistan, we had been looking to supply 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving drugs to Afghanistan, to Afghan people."

Bagchi said that modalities are being worked out. "Once we have certain clarity on the modalities we will share them with you", he added.

He stated that New Delhi has had discussions with Pakistan on the modalities of this supply and that these discussions are ongoing.

"We believe that humanitarian assistance should not be subject to conditionalities and as I said since the discussions are ongoing, we will share further updates when we have them", he reiterated.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan announced on Monday that his government will allow India to send a humanitarian shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through its territory after the finalisation of the transit modalities.

The Pakistan foreign office said on Wednesday that the decision of the government of Pakistan to this effect was formally conveyed to the Charge d’affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, according to reports Pakistan has sent out a list of conditions to India regarding the transport of aid to Afghanistan.

One such condition is that Pakistan is insisting that the supplies will have to be transported by Pakistani trucks. While, India suggests that if not Indian, Afghan trucks can carry the materials.

When asked about the matter, the MEA spokesperson debarred from commenting.

