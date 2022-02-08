New Delhi: India is on its way to achieving population stabilisation, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Responding to questions raised by BJP MP Dr Kirodilal Lal Meena, she said that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the country in 2019-21 has declined to 2.0 which is below replacement level. TFR is the average number of children a woman would have by the end of her childbearing years if she bore children at the current age-specific fertility rates). The MoS cited the data from the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5).

"A National Population Policy was formulated in the year 2000 with the long term objective of attaining Population Stabilisation by 2045. Under the aegis of the policy, India is on its way to achieving population stabilisation. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declined to 2.0 in 2019-21 (NFHS 5) which is below replacement level," the MoS said in a written reply.

She added that according to the NFHS data, 31 out of 36 states and Union Territories have already achieved replacement level fertility. She said that modern contraceptive usage has increased to 56.5 per cent adding that the unmet need for family planning has declined to 9.4 per cent citing the same source. According to World Health Organization (WHO), unmet need is a rights-based measure that helps determine how well a country's health system and social conditions support the ability of women to realize their stated preference to delay or limit births.

"The Crude Birth Rate (CBR) has declined to 19.7 in 2019 (SRS)," stated the MoS. CBR is the number of live births per one thousand population. The Minister said that the Government has implemented several schemes including Mission Parivar Vikas, expanded contraceptive choices, and a compensation scheme for sterilization acceptors.

