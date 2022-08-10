New Delhi: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after a new video surfaced on Wednesday with secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) declaring to target Indian Embassies in Melbourne, London, Milan, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto on August 15.

As the video surfaced, India’s external security agency (RAW) has also been put on alert. In the said video SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is found vigorously advocating the secession of Punjab from India. The banned organization is based in the US.

“Our government is in constant touch with the concerned authorities abroad so that any possible mischievous attempt by anti-India organizations could be averted,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat. India’s anti-terror organization, National Investigation Agency (NIA), is already investigating the involvement of SFJ in secessionist activities in the country.

The NIA has said Sikhs for Justice, an unlawful association under the UAPA Act, and other Khalistani terrorist outfits including Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force, and Khalistan Zindabad Force along with their frontal organizations, have entered into a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the government of India.

“…huge funds are being collected abroad for on-ground campaigns and propaganda against missions in countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Germany and so forth,” the NIA in an FIR filed against SFJ said.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified across the country ahead of the Independence day celebration. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has, recently, also issued an alert pointing out that radical Islamist organizations might try to create sabotage in the national capital in the runup to the Independence day celebration.

As per the IB note, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been planning to carry out subversive activities.